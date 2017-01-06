UKIP Write to Honours Committee Requesting Knighthood for Farage

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall and three of the party’s peers have written to the Cabinet Office Honours and Appointments committee to argue that a knighthood for Nigel Farage is “in the national interest”. The Kippers’ case is that Nigel did “more than anyone else” to secure the EU referendum and made a “very substantial” contribution to the result. They say his relationship with Donald Trump means he has since “become a figure of international significance”, and also cite his charity work.

Honours and Appointments,
The Cabinet Ofﬁce,
1 Horse Guards

London SW1A ZHQ. 6th January,2017

For kind attention Ms Alison Bennett

Dear Sirs,

We write to recommend a Knighthood for Nigel Farage.

After taking back the UKIP leadership in 2010, he built it into a party which won the last EU Elections, and for which 3.8 million people voted in last year’s General Election. This amounted to 12.6% of the votes cast, or one third of those received by the successful Conservative Party.

More than anyone else he provoked the recent referendum on EU membership, and his contribution to the result was very substantial.

0n 21st August 2016 Lord Pearson wrote to the Prime Minister suggesting that Mr. Farage should have been offered a peerage. This was an error, because he would not actually accept a peerage now, as he wants to see out this EU Parliament, and could not take a seat in the Lords while remaining in that Parliament.

He has since become a figure of international signiﬁcance, thanks to his support for President-Elect Donald Trump during his campaign for the Republican leadership. He and Mr. Trump enjoy a good personal relationship, which is likely to endure.

As to work outside politics, he gave up what would undoubtedly have been a lucrative City career to build UKIP, which has been a very full time job over the years. He has however given his time to many charity events, when people donate to a charity to have a meal with him or hear him speak. We do not have a record of the amount so raised, but it must be substantial.

We would be happy to answer any questions the Committee might have, and trust they agree that a Knighthood would now be appropriate. We suggest that it would also be in the national interest.

Signed

Malcolm Pearson (UKIP Leader, House of Lords).
Paul Nuttall (UKIP Leader).
David Stevens of Ludgate (UKIP, House of Lords).
David Willoughby de Broke (UKIP, House of Lords).

Undoubted that Farage deserves recognition for his contribution to British politics over the last 20 years…

Tags:
People:
January 6, 2017 at 1:08 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Owen Jones has lost faith…

“If the Leader of the Opposition is being reinvented in the New Year, appearing in public might be a good start.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn
Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge
Listen: Obama Slams Corbyn Listen: Obama Slams Corbyn
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Queen DID Back Brexit – BBC’s Laura Queen DID Back Brexit – BBC’s Laura
Morning Star Backs McCluskey Morning Star Backs McCluskey
“Bastards”: Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked “Bastards”: Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked
Giles Wilkes Heads to Downing Street Giles Wilkes Heads to Downing Street
SpAds Nick and Fi on £140,000 Each SpAds Nick and Fi on £140,000 Each
Jamie Reed Goes Nuclear Jamie Reed Goes Nuclear
Columnists: Thanks for the Laughs Columnists: Thanks for the Laughs
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum” Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum”
Murdoch Decries Fake News Murdoch Decries Fake News
Press Regulator Seeks to Bankrupt Newspapers Press Regulator Seeks to Bankrupt Newspapers
Tory Battle for Hornchurch and Upminster Tory Battle for Hornchurch and Upminster