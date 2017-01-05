Neil Hamilton Endears Himself to His Constituents

How is Neil Hamilton getting on as leader of UKIP in Wales? A politician you could never accuse of being out-of-touch, Hamilton this week announced he is opening a new office in his constituency. Unfortunately Team Neil spelt the name of the town and county wrong in the press release. Not once. Not twice. Not thrice. But four times.

“People wanting to know more about the party and speak to either Neil Hamilton or his advisors will be able to do so at Whitlands (sic) Town Hall, in Whitlands (sic), Camarthenshire (sic) from Monday January 16… Neil has been busy planning where to site an office in his constituency and is delighted that he is now being able to open one in the town of Whitlands (sic)”.

Aides blamed computer issues for the faux pas. Fel rhech mewn pot jam…

Tags: ,
People:
January 5, 2017 at 3:50 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg drops retirement hint

“I’ve been an MP for 11 years and I’ve been in politics a lot longer than that. I’m about to turn 50. Do I want to spend my whole fifties carrying on in politics? I will tell my constituency party before I tell anybody else having made up my mind in the next year or so.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn
Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge
Listen: Obama Slams Corbyn Listen: Obama Slams Corbyn
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Queen DID Back Brexit – BBC’s Laura Queen DID Back Brexit – BBC’s Laura
Morning Star Backs McCluskey Morning Star Backs McCluskey
“Bastards”: Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked “Bastards”: Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked
Giles Wilkes Heads to Downing Street Giles Wilkes Heads to Downing Street
SpAds Nick and Fi on £140,000 Each SpAds Nick and Fi on £140,000 Each
Jamie Reed Goes Nuclear Jamie Reed Goes Nuclear
Columnists: Thanks for the Laughs Columnists: Thanks for the Laughs
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum” Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum”
Murdoch Decries Fake News Murdoch Decries Fake News
Press Regulator Seeks to Bankrupt Newspapers Press Regulator Seeks to Bankrupt Newspapers
Tory Battle for Hornchurch and Upminster Tory Battle for Hornchurch and Upminster
Sheen Off Guardian Luvvie Scoop Sheen Off Guardian Luvvie Scoop
Lidl Won’t Discount Brexit Britain Lidl Won’t Discount Brexit Britain