Multi-Millionairess Polly Toynbee Calls For Property Tax

Guido enjoyed listening to three home-owning multi-millionairess Polly Toynbee rail against inequality and demand a US-style property tax this morning. Six-figure salaried Polly also wants a new levy on “the wealth of the very old, very rich to pay for a care system”. Wealthy socialists are of course free to voluntarily pay more tax if they feel so strongly about it. Bad news for the kids’ inheritance if mum’s assets are whacked with new taxes, though at least she sent two of them to private school so they can still check their privilege. The Italian property transfer tax means selling her Umbria villa will have stung too…