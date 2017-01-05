UK Service Sector Growth At 17 Month High

Britain’s powerful services sector is motoring: the services Purchasing Managers’ Index is now at its highest for 17 months. Services make up 80% of the UK economy and the PMI surge to 56.2, up from 55.2 in November, is a noteworthy uptick in business activity. A Bloomberg survey of City economists predicted the services PMI would fall to 54.7 this month. More of that group-think, wrong-think

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said:

“A buoyant service sector adds to signs that the UK economy continues to defy widely-held expectations of a Brexit-driven slowdown. The faster growth of services activity follows similar news of improvements in the manufacturing and construction sectors at the end of 2016.”

Brexit Britain booming!

Tags: ,
January 5, 2017 at 11:51 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris addressing ambassadors on the record tonight:

“We export cake to France, boomerangs to Australia, sand to Saudi Arabia, we have managed to export Nigel Farage to America – though not in a diplomatic capacity… We are so cosmopolitan that we drink more champagne, more prosecco, buy more German cars than anyone else. And our wonderful Prime Minister actually wears lederhosen!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn
Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Oops Minister Oops Minister
Core Labour Vote There For UKIP’s Taking Core Labour Vote There For UKIP’s Taking
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW
Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns
WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d
Brexit Book War – Latest Brexit Book War – Latest
Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong
Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU
Sarah Olney Walks Out of Interview Sarah Olney Walks Out of Interview
DfID Slams Baroness Scotland DfID Slams Baroness Scotland
Ken Aide Says Staff Celebrated 9/11 Ken Aide Says Staff Celebrated 9/11
Highest Ever Immigration Highest Ever Immigration
Mortgage Approvals at 7-Month High Mortgage Approvals at 7-Month High
Whitehall’s Brexit Blooper Whitehall’s Brexit Blooper