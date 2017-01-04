Brexiteers Welcome Tim Barrow as New EU Ambassador

Foreign Office political director Tim Barrow has been appointed as Ivan Rogers’ replacement as EU ambassador. Who he? A career diplomat of 30 years who was the ambassador to Russia and head of the FCO’s Russia section, as well previously serving in two senior positions in Brussels. A Boris ally with a famous beard, but well and truly part of the Foreign Office machine and hardly the Brexiteer this morning’s Telegraph claimed would be chosen. That said, Brexiteers are welcoming the appointment: Vote Leave Tory MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan says it is “great news” and that Barrow is “eminently qualified”, Steve Baker says he is “ideally qualified” and a “first class appointment”, Owen Paterson endorses it as “a really good step”, Nadine Dorries says it is a “Very welcome appointment”, Boris Johnson says: “He is just the man to get the best deal for the UK”. Brexiteers will be happy with that result…