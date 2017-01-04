IDS: “Pompous” Ivan Rogers “Not God Almighty”

IDS sensibly says Westminster needs to calm down about the “sour grapes” of “pompous” Ivan Rogers: “He’s not God Almighty”. He has a point. Rogers was by many accounts an experienced civil servant respected in Brussels, yet his pessimism was also majorly responsible for Cameron’s failed renegotiation and his heart was clearly not in it. As Sky News illustrate, his resignation letter is more than a touch self-obsessed:

Rogers will no doubt go and make some money somewhere else, handing over to a committed successor who actually wants to help with Brexit. Which is hardly a bad thing…

Tags:
People: /
January 4, 2017 at 12:26 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris addressing ambassadors on the record tonight:

“We export cake to France, boomerangs to Australia, sand to Saudi Arabia, we have managed to export Nigel Farage to America – though not in a diplomatic capacity… We are so cosmopolitan that we drink more champagne, more prosecco, buy more German cars than anyone else. And our wonderful Prime Minister actually wears lederhosen!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn
Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Oops Minister Oops Minister
Core Labour Vote There For UKIP’s Taking Core Labour Vote There For UKIP’s Taking
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW
Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns
WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d
Brexit Book War – Latest Brexit Book War – Latest
Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong
Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU
Sarah Olney Walks Out of Interview Sarah Olney Walks Out of Interview
DfID Slams Baroness Scotland DfID Slams Baroness Scotland
Ken Aide Says Staff Celebrated 9/11 Ken Aide Says Staff Celebrated 9/11
Highest Ever Immigration Highest Ever Immigration
Mortgage Approvals at 7-Month High Mortgage Approvals at 7-Month High
Whitehall’s Brexit Blooper Whitehall’s Brexit Blooper