IDS: “Pompous” Ivan Rogers “Not God Almighty”

IDS sensibly says Westminster needs to calm down about the “sour grapes” of “pompous” Ivan Rogers: “He’s not God Almighty”. He has a point. Rogers was by many accounts an experienced civil servant respected in Brussels, yet his pessimism was also majorly responsible for Cameron’s failed renegotiation and his heart was clearly not in it. As Sky News illustrate, his resignation letter is more than a touch self-obsessed:

Rogers will no doubt go and make some money somewhere else, handing over to a committed successor who actually wants to help with Brexit. Which is hardly a bad thing…