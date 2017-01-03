Labour Reinstates Jew-Bashing Councillor

Labour has lifted the suspension of a councillor who Guido revealed had written a string of anti-Semitic social media posts. Ilyas Aziz was suspended in May after calling for Jews to “relocate” out of the Middle East, comparing Jews to Nazis, sharing multiple anti-Semitic Rothschilds memes and a “drinking blood” blood libel slur. Cllr Aziz now says:

“Can resume my Labour Party activities now that my suspension lifted. Thanks to all who stood by me in difficult times.”

This wasn’t a one-off retweet, Aziz is a serial offender and the sort of person Corbyn’s Labour evidently want in their party. Expect more anti-Semites to be welcomed back in…

UPDATE: Stephen Silverman from the Campaign Against Antisemitism told Guido:

Away from the glare of public scrutiny, Labour has quietly lifted the suspension of yet another virulent antisemite. Once again, it is impossible to avoid the conclusion that the openly-expressed hatred of the Jewish people merits no more than a slap on the wrist in a party that refuses to allow any transparency around its internal disciplinary processes. Under Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party is not fit for Jews or those opposed to racism.”

