Khan’s Nick Clegg Moment: TfL Travelcards Hiked By 2%

“From today, I’ve frozen all TfL fares until 2020″ tweeted Sadiq Khan yesterday, linking his followers to a page on the TfL website listing fares which have been frozen. The Mayor was being misleading at best, downright untruthful at worst. The link he tweeted did not include the fares that are going up. 

Buried on the TfL website is the news that daily and weekly caps are rising by an average of 2%. The price of a monthly Travelcard (zones 1&2) will rise by £2.30. Adult Day Travelcard prices have been hiked by up to 50p, Child Day Travelcard prices are going up by 30p. Travelcard season ticket prices are rising by an average of 2%, some by considerably more than that. If you’re a commuter you will likely use a Travelcard and Khan’s fake “freeze” will not apply to you.

During the mayoral election Khan promised: “Londoners won’t pay a penny more for their travel in 2020 than they do today”. In his manifesto he said he would “freeze London transport fares for four years”. The new TfL fares released yesterday confirm that these promises have been completely and utterly 100% broken. While Westminster and the media are focused on other things, Khan is getting away with Nick Clegg-level dishonesty in the capital…

Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg drops retirement hint

“I’ve been an MP for 11 years and I’ve been in politics a lot longer than that. I’m about to turn 50. Do I want to spend my whole fifties carrying on in politics? I will tell my constituency party before I tell anybody else having made up my mind in the next year or so.”

