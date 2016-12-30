Review of 2016: Another Record-Breaking Year

2016 was a record-smashing traffic year for Guido, with nearly 42 million visits to the site. Our coverage of the referendum and our revelatory agenda-setting stories brought us thousands of new daily readers. Encouragingly they seem to have stuck around. The top ten traffic posts published in the last 12 months were:

  1. Irish Times Breaks Celebrity Threesome Injunction
  2. Lawyers Only People Enjoying Celebrity Threesome
  3. Now David Furnish and Elton John Threaten Google
  4. Elton John Packs David Furnish’s Bags
  5. Injunction to Be Lifted Pending Appeal
  6. Telegraph Pulls Article After May Campaign Pressure
  7. Sarah Olney Walks Out of Interview
  8. Bercow Knew Vaz Was Under Police Investigation
  9. New Cabinet in Full
  10. Labour MP: Israelis Should Face “Transportation”

It is a marker of the public interest in celebrity olive oil trysts that Elton John and David Furnish make up the top five most-viewed posts of the year, as well as the single highest record traffic day in the blog’s 12 year history. Carter Ruck succeeded in gagging the British press, not Guido. Which made being sat next to Elton’s publicist at the GQ Christmas party all the more merry…

In April, Guido broke the anti-Semitism scandal that became one of the year’s main themes. Our revelations saw Labour MP Naz Shah suspended, inspired Ken Livingstone‘s multiple Hitler meltdowns and forced Jeremy Corbyn to launch an inquiry and boot out 50 anti-Semites. If it wasn’t for Guido, Baroness Chakrabarti would still be plain old Shami…

As other gloomy end of year reviews pray for the end of 2016, Guido’s celebrates the year Britons voted to take back control. In the weeks that followed the referendum we were first with the news Nigel Farage was quitting as UKIP’s leader, first with Andrea Leadsom pulling out of the Tory leadership race and first with Angela Eagle’s decision to quit the Labour leadership contest. Alas 2016 wasn’t all about the winning: lunch with Nigel was particularly expensive. Happy New Year from all at Guido, if you thought 2016 was a great year then stay tuned, the fun won’t stop in 2017…

Quote of the Day

Trump jokes about media bias…

“The media is even more biased against me than ever before. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it. It’s fantastic. They think she’s absolutely great. My Wife Melania gives the exact same speech! And people get on her case! And I don’t get it! I don’t know Why!”

