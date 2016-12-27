LISTEN: Obama Slams Corbyn

President Obama has delivered a withering verdict of Jeremy Corbyn: Labour is “disintegrating” because under Jez they have lost touch with “fact and reality.” Obama was speaking in an interview with David Axelrod in which he appeared to forget the Labour leader’s name:

AXELROD: Just a couple more things. Are you worried about the Corbynization of the Democratic Party? Saw the Labor Party just sort of disintegrated in the face of their defeat and move so far left that it’s, you know, in a very — in a very frail state. And there is an impulse to respond to — to the power of Trump by, you know, being as edgy…

OBAMA: On the left.

AXELROD: … on the left.

OBAMA: I don’t worry about that, partly because I think that the Democratic Party has stayed pretty grounded in fact and reality. Trump emerged out of a decade, maybe two, in which the Republican Party, because it had to say no for tactical reasons, moved further and further and further away from what we would consider to be a — a basic consensus around things like climate change or how the economy works. And it started filling up with all kinds of conspiracy theorizing that became kind of common wisdom or conventional wisdom within the Republican Party base. That hasn’t happened in the Democratic Party. I think people like the passion that Bernie brought, but Bernie Sanders is a pretty centrist politician relative to…

AXELROD: Corbyn.

OBAMA: Relative to Corbyn or relative to some of the Republicans.

Can’t wait to hear what President Trump thinks…

December 27, 2016 at 12:24 pm



Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg drops retirement hint

“I’ve been an MP for 11 years and I’ve been in politics a lot longer than that. I’m about to turn 50. Do I want to spend my whole fifties carrying on in politics? I will tell my constituency party before I tell anybody else having made up my mind in the next year or so.”

