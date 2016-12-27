Mutinous Telegraph Journalists Locked Out of Twitter Accounts

Telegraph bosses locked their journalists out of the paper’s social media accounts over Christmas as they hunted for a mutinous employee who publicly attacked the editor. After a disgruntled hack used the Telegraph Politics Twitter account to blast Chris Evans for “firing journalists”, passwords for the paper’s various social media streams were changed. Journalists were not told the new passwords as bosses decided they couldn’t be trusted not to continue the online insurrection. The lockdown caused chaos on Christmas Day when the below tweet misquoting the Queen was sent by the ‘Social’ team from the main Telegraph account. It stayed up for over an hour because none of the journalists who spotted the error knew the password to log in and delete it.

Trust and competence at an all time low at Telegraph towers…