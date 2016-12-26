Source Told Laura K Queen DID Back Brexit at Private Lunch

Remember when Nick Clegg accused Michael Gove of lying about the Queen backing Brexit at a private lunch at Windsor Castle? Well, BBC political editor Laura Kuennsberg has revealed a source came to her with the same story before she was scooped by the Sun:

“In a casual chat with one of my contacts, they said: Do you know what? At some point this is going to come out, and I’m telling you now and I don’t know if the BBC would touch it, but the Queen told people at a private lunch that she thinks that we should leave the EU. Apparently at this lunch she said ‘I don’t see why we can’t just get out. What’s the problem?’ My jaw hit the floor. Very sadly, I only had one source. I spent the next few days trying to prove it. I couldn’t find the evidence. Lo and behold, a couple of months later, someone else did. Of course then ensued a huge row between that newspaper and the Palace over what had really been said or not said.”

Who to believe, Laura K and her sources and The Sun and their sources, or Nick Clegg…

Quote of the Day

Boris addressing ambassadors on the record tonight:

“We export cake to France, boomerangs to Australia, sand to Saudi Arabia, we have managed to export Nigel Farage to America – though not in a diplomatic capacity… We are so cosmopolitan that we drink more champagne, more prosecco, buy more German cars than anyone else. And our wonderful Prime Minister actually wears lederhosen!”

