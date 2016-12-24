Saturday Seven Up

This week 169,055 visitors visited 497,671 times viewing 805,383 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were::
- VIDEO: Russian Ambassador Shot in Turkey
- Farage v Brendan Cox
- “Bastards” Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked at Corbyn Christmas Party
- Sheen Comes off Guardian’s Brexit Luvvie Scoop
- Telegraph Politics Team Launches Public Attack on Editor
- Diane Abbott Won’t Say If She’ll Swear Allegiance to Queen
- Red Len’s “Great Value” to the Morning Star
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…