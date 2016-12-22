UK Shoots Up World Business League Table

The UK has shot up the annual list of countries where it is best to do business. Britain is now fifth on the Forbes magazine “Best for Businesslist – rising from tenth place last December. The list’s editor said the UK moved up because of “improved scores on corruption, tax burden and monetary freedom, as well as a stronger stock market” – all of which were subject to Project Fear doom-mongeringSky News reports:

“The UK has moved up the list of the best countries in the world to do business – despite wider fears over how Brexit could hit trade and slow economic growth.

First on the list is Sweden. The Swedish people defied their political class by voting against adopting the Euro in 2003. An April poll showed the majority of Swedes surveyed would like to see their country follow Britain out of the EU. Eurosceptic countries are the most business-friendly in Europe…

Tags: , ,
December 22, 2016 at 2:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris addressing ambassadors on the record tonight:

“We export cake to France, boomerangs to Australia, sand to Saudi Arabia, we have managed to export Nigel Farage to America – though not in a diplomatic capacity… We are so cosmopolitan that we drink more champagne, more prosecco, buy more German cars than anyone else. And our wonderful Prime Minister actually wears lederhosen!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Oops Minister Oops Minister
Core Labour Vote There For UKIP’s Taking Core Labour Vote There For UKIP’s Taking
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW
Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns
WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d
Brexit Book War – Latest Brexit Book War – Latest
Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong
Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU
Sarah Olney Walks Out of Interview Sarah Olney Walks Out of Interview
DfID Slams Baroness Scotland DfID Slams Baroness Scotland
Ken Aide Says Staff Celebrated 9/11 Ken Aide Says Staff Celebrated 9/11
Highest Ever Immigration Highest Ever Immigration
Mortgage Approvals at 7-Month High Mortgage Approvals at 7-Month High
Whitehall’s Brexit Blooper Whitehall’s Brexit Blooper
Amy Lame Ends Naughty Property Deal Amy Lame Ends Naughty Property Deal
WATCH: Bob Geldof Embarrasses Libdems WATCH: Bob Geldof Embarrasses Libdems
Was Guardian Spoofed by Alt Right Hoax? Was Guardian Spoofed by Alt Right Hoax?