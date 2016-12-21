Jamie Reed Goes Nuclear

Jamie Reed, a two term MP best known for cracking bad jokes on Twitter, is resigning as an MP. He is off to work as a lobbyist for Sellafield. As a no holds barred anti-Corbynista he can see which way the wind is blowing politically. Aged only 43, he has chosen to make some money rather than battle in opposition for the rest of his working life…

He of course says “This decision has got absolutely nothing to do with Jeremy Corbyn. On a personal level I’ve got a very cordial relationship.” Yeah, right…

Given how poorly Labour are polling currently, Reed’s Copeland seat looks fairly marginal. The Tories were only 2,000 behind. Could UKIP steal votes from both Labour and the Tories? This will be Nuttall’s first test. If Labour lose the by-election Corbyn will be back under intense pressure…