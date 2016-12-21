Confirmed: Malcolm Coles Out at Telegraph

Last week MediaGuido reported that the Telegraph’s digital guru and pantomime villain Malcolm Coles was being let go from the paper. Coles responded by demanding we take our story down, telling us it was “untrue” and “defamatory” and cc’ing his lawyer into his email to this site. Today, six days later, Coles has confirmed he is out:

“We did some good stuff over the last two years. And we also did football emoji scores. I wish everyone there well for 2017.” A rare case where Telegraph hacks are pleased to see someone leave. Coles will be hoping his lawyer has better success getting him some redundancy cash…