Osborne Makes £120,000 in A Week, Celebrates With Cheapo Clegg Lunch

That latest Register of Members’ Interests is in and George Osborne is continuing to coin it on the speaking circuit. He trousered £51,000 from Aberdeen Asset Management for a speech last month and another £68,000 from Dubai-based ITP Publishing for another speech just six says later. That brings Osborne’s speaking total to £627,890 since September. How did he celebrate? Over lunch with Nick Clegg at the Cambridge Street Kitchen in Pimlico, reports LBC’s Vincent McAviney. Described as a “neighbourhood social space”, a light lunch of Cornish crab is just £9 or you can get a burger for £13. Not the priciest place to take Clegg given Osborne’s bank balance. Though wine was taken…