G4S-Bashing Burgon Accepted Hospitality From G4S

Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon piled into into G4S over prisons yesterday, an easy target after Labour boycotted the security firm over its links to Israel. ‘Farting commie‘ Burgon slammed G4S for “making profit from prisons and from society’s ills”, what he didn’t mention is that he accepted hospitality from the firm just last month. G4S held a bash at the Southbank Centre in November showcasing art in prisons. Burgon attended with his girlfriend, a cheap date night. Guido hears he and his missus enjoyed the wine and several bowls of the hot pot on offer, though never raised any concerns about G4S running prisons when he spoke to their Head of Prisons. Burgon instead told his G4S hosts how he’d love to visit one of their prisons, but has he actually been to one yet? Guido has asked Burgon if he has visited a G4S prison since becoming Shadow Justice Secretary, he has not replied. This is all a bit Cathy Newman all over again…