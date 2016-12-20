Corbyn Hits Back at Christmas Party Row Claims

Labour moderates descended on the 5-star Sheraton Park Lane last night to glad-hand small business owners and donors at the annual SME 4 Labour dinner. It was an uncomfortable gig for Jeremy Corbyn: his night took a turn for the worse when former leadership rival Yvette Cooper won the group’s “Labour MP of the Year” award to rapturous applause from the packed dining room.

Corbyn used his speech to attack the Mail and the Evening Standard for having “grotesquely and inaccurately reported” Labour’s embittered Christmas party: “I haven’t got time to list all the papers who have done it wrong”. Some comfort was offered when John McDonnell won an Italian meal for two in the raffle. Yvette looked confident throughout.