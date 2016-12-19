VIDEO: Russian Ambassador Shot in Turkey

Hurriyet reports:
Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov Gennadiyeviç in Ankara, Contemporary Arts came under armed attack at the opening of an art exhibition at the Centre. During the opening speech, it was learned that Karlov, who had been attacked by a gun, was taken to the hospital as a seriously injured person.
Now confirmed dead.
Video:
Here is latest longer video of Russian ambassador attack. gunman says Islamic words in Arabic then speaks in Turkish pic.twitter.com/D8ILO7Tpce
— Mohamed Hemish (@MohamedHemish) December 19, 2016
