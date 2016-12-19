Ed Miliband Makes It Big In America

Is he tough enough to fight off the flu?
Proud of new role in international health promotion. When America sneezes….#flulabour
— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) December 19, 2016
UPDATE:
UPDATE:
Nick Clegg drops retirement hint…
“I’ve been an MP for 11 years and I’ve been in politics a lot longer than that. I’m about to turn 50. Do I want to spend my whole fifties carrying on in politics? I will tell my constituency party before I tell anybody else having made up my mind in the next year or so.”