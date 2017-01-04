Tim Barrow New EU Ambassador

Foreign Office political director Tim Barrow has been appointed as Ivan Rogers’ replacement as EU ambassador. Who he? A career diplomat of 30 years who was the ambassador to Russia and head of the FCO’s Russia section, as well previously serving in two senior positions in Brussels. A Boris ally with a famous beard, but well and truly part of the Foreign Office machine. Hardly the Brexiteer this morning’s Telegraph claimed would be chosen…

New Brexit £2 Coin

Above is the new £2 coin being released in 2017. Notice anything different from previous years? A numismatic co-conspirator observes that on the new coin Britannia is facing to the left, or west, with her back to Europe and looking out into the world. A marked difference from her appearance on the old 1d and 50p coins, where she is facing to the right, towards the continent:

Britannia for Brexit!

Just 4% Public Support for Mosley’s Impress

Max Mosley was on the radio yesterday promoting his pet press regulator Impress, pledging more cash on top of the £4 million he has already spent bankrolling his vindictive revenge project. Today a YouGov poll finds just 4% of the public support a media watchdog funded by “rich and powerful” trusts like Mosley’s Impress. 49% say any press regulator should be funded by the press itself, rather than a millionaire with a vendetta. Somewhat outside the margin of error. Read WikiGuido on how Section 40 will gag the next expenses scandal, and why the Impress regulator is unfit for purpose here

Olney Summed Up

Sarah Olney is looking for your support, something doesn’t add up…

IEA Wonk Could Be Trump’s EU Ambassador

Institute of Economic Affairs advisory council member Dr Ted Malloch is being interviewed by Donald Trump this week for the role of his EU ambassador. Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, to give his full name, is a distant relative of President Roosevelt who Maggie Thatcher once dubbed a “global sherpa” thanks to his decades of work at various economic conferences and institutions. It’s good news for Britain if Anglophile Malloch gets the job, he tells City AM:

“In the UK, Brexiteers can take heart from the victory of another anti-establishment figure. His political sympathies for Brexit could lead him to prioritise a trade agreement with the UK once the country leaves the EU. It will also ensure a stronger US-UK Special Relationship.”

And his views on Brussels are sound too. He told Brexit Central last year:

“The elite that dominates EU decision-making is managerial, bureaucratic and socialist,” he says, “with a view to higher taxation and redistribution of wealth — all qualities the EU elite tout proudly, despite growing populist sentiment among an increasingly economically pressed middle class in virtually every EU-participating country. The US and the UK have cast their lot in the same direction and the Anglosphere will not only survive but thrive…

Would they want the United States to join anything like the EU — a federal superstate that curtails sovereignty? Of course the answer is NO! We wouldn’t want that in any way, shape or form. And the British already decided not to become part of the flawed euro currency and the European Central Bank. So here’s an interesting and novel alternative no pundit is yet suggesting, and I say it only half facetiously: why not hook up our horses together?”

Make the special relationship great again…

IDS: “Pompous” Ivan Rogers “Not God Almighty”

IDS sensibly says Westminster needs to calm down about the “sour grapes” of “pompous” Ivan Rogers: “He’s not God Almighty”. He has a point. Rogers was by many accounts an experienced civil servant respected in Brussels, yet his pessimism was also majorly responsible for Cameron’s failed renegotiation and his heart was clearly not in it. As Sky News illustrate, his resignation letter is more than a touch self-obsessed:

Rogers will no doubt go and make some money somewhere else, handing over to a committed successor who actually wants to help with Brexit. Which is hardly a bad thing…

Sexy MP Poll Rigged Against Female Tory MPs

Worldly readers will be aware of SexyMP.co.uk, the most popular banned website in the Commons which ranks parliamentarians on their looks according to a popular vote. The cheeky and good-natured site appears to have been sabotaged, Guido can reveal. In the last few days the vote has been rigged to push female Tory MPs to the bottom of the rankings. While the most photogenic Tories had previously held several places in the top ten, the first Tory MP to appear in the female rankings today is down in a lowly 58th place. Almost all of the bottom 50 places are held by Tories, while all of the top 57 places are held by Labour , SNP and Plaid MPs. An accurate aesthetic reflection? A theory is circulating among concerned users:

“This is not normal. The site wasn’t in this state a few months ago. Historical Rankings shows no significant favouritism for one party over any other. My best guess is that someone wrote a script to play SexyMP and have it automatically select the non-Conservative option when a Conservative came up. I estimate ~200,000 votes in total performed by this script.”

Those Russians have gone too far this time…

Hat-Trick of Economic Good News to Kick Off 2017

As Remainers psychoanalyse every line of Ivan Rogers’ 1,400 word resignation letter, three pieces of good news have slipped under the radar. British manufacturing output and new orders hit their highest for the last two-and-a-half years yesterday. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 56.1 in December, up from 53.6. Anything above 50 means British manufacturing is expanding. The UK has also secured £16.3 billion of new foreign investment since the Leave vote, including £12 billion from DONG, a Danish energy company, and £2.5 billion from Chinese construction firm CNBM to build 25,000 new homes. And to complete the hat-trick, the FTSE 100 reached another record high on the first day of trading in the New Year: the index soared to an intra-day record of 7,205.21. Reuters reports:

“Britain’s economy has fared much better than many economists predicted in the aftermath of June’s vote to leave the European Union, with consumer spending strong and companies continuing to perform well.”

Happy New Year!

Brexit Means Bonfire of Costly Farming Regulations

Before Christmas Guido reported that Andrea Leadsom was the first Cabinet minister to produce a departmental plan for Brexit. Today the Environment Secretary reveals what Brexit means for farming: a bonfire of cumbersome regulations that currently cost the industry million of pounds a year. When we leave the EU Andrea’s farming minister George Eustice will end the ‘three crop rule’ regulating how many different crops farms must plant. Defra say this will allow 40,000 farmers to grow the foods people want and add millions to the economy.

Barmy Brussels diktats defining what makes a hedge a hedge or when a puddle becomes a pond will be binned. Paperwork required from flood-hit farmers will be reduced, as will the number of expensive government inspections. Most satisfying of all: farms will no longer have to pay for and display ridiculous 6ft by 4ft propaganda billboards publicising the EU contribution for grants, as they are currently required to do. Millions saved, millions added to the economy, hundreds of thousands of hours saved. As the old joke almost goes, how does the Environment Secretary compare with colleagues on Brexit? She’s outstanding in her field…

86 Days Until Article 50 Trigger Deadline

Just a friendly reminder to the PM that she has, by Guido’s count, 86 days until her self-imposed deadline for the triggering of Article 50. Assuming she takes it all the way to Friday, March 31st…

The Times reported on Monday that she’ll trigger it in time for a European summit on March 9-10. The sooner the better…

Max Mosley’s Today Programme Porkies

This morning Impress bankroller and spanker-in-chief Max Mosley appeared on the Today programme to claim the regulator is “completely independent of me”. Untrue: Mosley has donated £4 million to Impress. It wouldn’t exist without him.

Mosley explained the sinister Section 40 measure:

“If a newspaper refuses to belong to a recognised regulator then of course if it’s taken to court it will end up paying both sides.”

That “recognised regulator” would be Mosley’s own Impress, which due to its public pronouncements ranting bile and invective against newspapers and journalists, no mainstream newspaper will join. Impress and Section 40 would have newspapers bankrupted by corrupt MPs, dodgy traders, and c-list celebs pursuing vexatious cases free-of-charge…

Cheap and accessible out-of-court arbitration is already available through a pilot-scheme run by current regulator IPSO, a key Leveson recommendation implemented. IPSO also has the power to fine newspapers up to £1 million through its parallel complaints and mediation process, force them to print its adjudications and dictate the wording of corrections. Mosley then stoked calls for Leveson II:

“It’s no good pretending a few criminal trials revealed what was really going on, it didn’t.”

By “a few criminal trials” Mosley means jack-booted probe Operation Elveden, the failed crusade against popular newspapers. Elveden coppers dragged 34 innocent journalists from their beds at dawn to the dock without resulting in a single conviction, costing the taxpayer £15 million. Mosley’s Today interview was as honest as his regulator is impartial…

Farewell Then, Sir Ivan Rogers

Sir Ivan Rogers, Britain’s ambassador to the EU, has quit ahead of schedule rather than stick around to help work on Brexit. A £170,000-a-year former Ken Clarke aide, Rogers is seen by some as a caricature of an arch-Eurocrat, though others in Brussels say this is an over-simplification. What is certain is that Rogers was an obstacle to David Cameron seeking proper reform of the EU during his renegotiation. As Tim Shipman reveals in his unrivalled referendum book All Out War, Cameron’s aides blame Rogers for blocking them from seeking a better deal on immigration and the ECJ:

‘We were too beholden to Tom Scholar and Ivan Rogers,’ one Cameron adviser said. ‘They were status quo. They were happy to take “No” for an answer, happy to believe things weren’t possible when they could be possible. I’ve lost count of the number of times Ivan threatened to resign.’ The politicos say Rogers was aggressive in dismissing their arguments, and went over their heads to Cameron: ‘He would send emails that were the stuff of legend, saying why didn’t we know anything? We were just politicos, we didn’t understand.’ Another aide said Rogers’ emails were ‘notorious’.

Rogers also clashed with the special advisers over their desire to include reforms of the European Court of Justice in the renegotiation. ‘Korski had a long-running battle with ofﬁcials saying that we needed to do something, and he kept getting told that it was impossible to do something,’ a Number 10 source said. A range of proposals were put forward, ranging from new rules on the selection of judges to proposals for the EC] to get out of lower-level decisions. Their advocates believe the plan would have allowed Britain to get a serious review of the court on the agenda. It was rejected by ofﬁcials over the summer.

In the end Cameron’s renegotiation strategy of asking for very little rather than demanding genuine reform was fatal. Rogers was instrumental in that, and since the referendum he has been sulking and saying it’ll take 10 years to come up with a trade deal. A chance now for someone less pessimistic and more ambitious to take over… 

Labour Reinstates Jew-Bashing Councillor

Labour has lifted the suspension of a councillor who Guido revealed had written a string of anti-Semitic social media posts. Ilyas Aziz was suspended in May after calling for Jews to “relocate” out of the Middle East, comparing Jews to Nazis, sharing multiple anti-Semitic Rothschilds memes and a “drinking blood” blood libel slur. Cllr Aziz now says:

“Can resume my Labour Party activities now that my suspension lifted. Thanks to all who stood by me in difficult times.”

This wasn’t a one-off retweet, Aziz is a serial offender and the sort of person Corbyn’s Labour evidently want in their party. Expect more anti-Semites to be welcomed back in…

UPDATE: Stephen Silverman from the Campaign Against Antisemitism told Guido:

Away from the glare of public scrutiny, Labour has quietly lifted the suspension of yet another virulent antisemite. Once again, it is impossible to avoid the conclusion that the openly-expressed hatred of the Jewish people merits no more than a slap on the wrist in a party that refuses to allow any transparency around its internal disciplinary processes. Under Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party is not fit for Jews or those opposed to racism.”

Khan’s Nick Clegg Moment: TfL Travelcards Hiked By 2%

“From today, I’ve frozen all TfL fares until 2020″ tweeted Sadiq Khan yesterday, linking his followers to a page on the TfL website listing fares which have been frozen. The Mayor was being misleading at best, downright untruthful at worst. The link he tweeted did not include the fares that are going up. 

Buried on the TfL website is the news that daily and weekly caps are rising by an average of 2%. The price of a monthly Travelcard (zones 1&2) will rise by £2.30. Adult Day Travelcard prices have been hiked by up to 50p, Child Day Travelcard prices are going up by 30p. Travelcard season ticket prices are rising by an average of 2%, some by considerably more than that. If you’re a commuter you will likely use a Travelcard and Khan’s fake “freeze” will not apply to you.

During the mayoral election Khan promised: “Londoners won’t pay a penny more for their travel in 2020 than they do today”. In his manifesto he said he would “freeze London transport fares for four years”. The new TfL fares released yesterday confirm that these promises have been completely and utterly 100% broken. While Westminster and the media are focused on other things, Khan is getting away with Nick Clegg-level dishonesty in the capital…

Fabians: Labour’s “Looming Death”

report out this morning from the Fabians makes dire New Year reading for Jez. Catchily-titled “Stuck: How Labour is Too Weak to Win and Too Strong to Die” predicts electoral oblivion unless the party abandons the Corbynite left: 

“The politics of 2016 may have been frenetic but now an uneasy calm has descended on the Labour party…this is the calm of stalemate, of insignificance, even of looming death.”

Backed by YouGov numbers and its own seat projections it finds:

  • “Approaching half the people who voted Labour in 2015 no longer support the party”;
  • “Since 2015, the party has lost as many votes to the Liberal Democrats as it has to the two right-wing, pro-Brexit parties combined”;
  • “A disastrous election result for Labour would see the party lose around 90 MPs.”

The most interesting numbers show the flow of raw voters away from Labour:

It concludes: “It seems that Labour is equally vulnerable to losing support to another liberal-minded, pro-European party; and to the socially conservative, Euro-sceptic parties.”

This shows Labour losing votes in every possible direction, with the Tories gaining from every possible direction…

McCluskey Plans to Shaft Corbyn

Back in October last year Guido reported that:

“After Unite’s internal elections in 2018 the expectation is that McCluskey, having secured his own re-election, will decide to flex Unite’s financial and organisational muscle to put someone more competent and electable in as Labour’s leader.”

It was pretty much an open secret in Labour Party circles, today confirmed by Len to the Mirror:

“Let’s suppose we are not having a snap election.

[…] Read the rest

+ READ MORE +

